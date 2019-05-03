St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Light wintry mix possible tonight; hard freeze over the weekend

By Eric Jeansonne
Published: May. 2, 2019 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cloudy, windy and cold tonight. Lows in the low to mid 30s. A light mix of freezing drizzle or sleet is possible after midnight through sunrise Friday. While amounts are expected to be very light, it does not take much to cause slick spots on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. High temperatures Friday are expected to stay in the 40s. A hard freeze is possible on the coast and inland Saturday and Sunday mornings. Protect the 4 Ps: people, pets, plants and pipes.

Related Content

Eric's 10 PM First Alert Forecast 5.2.19
Eric's 10 PM First Alert Forecast 5.2.19

Most Read

The shooting happened around 7am on McDonald Road, just off Bells Ferry Road, confirmed Sheriff...
Louisiana man charged with shooting man multiple times in Harrison County
While THC is prohibited federally and in most states, including Mississippi, delta 8 THC is...
THC cannabinoid already being sold in Mississippi and it’s technically legal
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
Robert Dane Baxter, 48, was arrested on a charge of murder Tuesday by the Jackson County...
Jackson County man arrested in father’s death
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for South Mississippi
Cold blast arrives today; hard freeze possible by weekend

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 1.20.22
Light wintry mix possible overnight; hard freeze this weekend
Eric's First Alert Forecast 1.20.22
Light wintry mix possible tonight; hard freeze over the weekend
Many schools are announcing delays and the change to virtual learning due to possible inclement...
LIST: Schools announce delays, virtual learning due to cold weather in South Mississippi
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Turning cold & windy