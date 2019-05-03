Light wintry mix possible tonight; hard freeze over the weekend

Cloudy, windy and cold tonight. Lows in the low to mid 30s. A light mix of freezing drizzle or sleet is possible after midnight through sunrise Friday. While amounts are expected to be very light, it does not take much to cause slick spots on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. High temperatures Friday are expected to stay in the 40s. A hard freeze is possible on the coast and inland Saturday and Sunday mornings. Protect the 4 Ps: people, pets, plants and pipes.