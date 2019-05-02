St. Jude Dream Home
Wintry mix this morning

Hard Freeze expected
By Carrie Duncan
Published: May. 2, 2019 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cloudy, windy and cold this morning. The temperatures are right at freezing in the low 30s. The water temperature is near 50°, so that is keeping the air temp slightly warmer, too. There is a winter weather advisory in effect until 12 noon today.

We are going to stay cold today with temps only warming into the upper 30s to low 40s today.

There is a Hard Freeze Watch and Warning for South Mississippi. Tonight and tomorrow night, temperatures will plummet into the 20s. Pipes, people, pets and plants should be protected.

