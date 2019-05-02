Gulfport Behavioral Health Systems hosts seminars during National Mental Health Month

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The Gulfport Behavioral Health System is holding a series of seminars for families on the Gulf Coast. The first of those classes was held Wednesday. It was entitled “Is My Kid Okay?” and dealt with the subject of bullying.
Loyal Ones is the CEO of Gulfport Behavioral Health System. He said that this is the time of year when it is most important to deliver this message.
“Children get a lot of attention during the school year. There’s a lot of eyes on,” Ones said. “During the summer there’s a whole lot less eyes on. Those eyes that are there during the off hours need to be more aware and more attentive of the things that they need to be looking for.”
Because teachers are trained to pick up on the sometimes subtle symptoms of mental illness, Ones said that these seminars are designed to help parents notice even the smallest signals from their children.
“Some of the red flags that you can look for are is there a change in behavior,” Ones said. “Are you children less active than they would’ve been?"
Boredom, an increase or decrease in sleeping and eating are a few of the tell-tale signs for which parents should be on the lookout.
Seeking help, Ones said, can be part of the problem.
“You should be able to get a mental health assessment from any mental health professional,” Ones told WLOX. “We have assessments available here 24/7 and they are free of charge and we can help (those families) get connected with the resources they need to best meet the concerns of their child."
Ones said that it’s more than just giving classes.
“I just think it’s important that we begin to eliminate the stigma that’s out there in mental health. Make it part of a discussion, make it part of the conversation, and that conversation can start very young, that’s where we begin to get rid of stigma," Ones said. “The older population, we’ve got our predispositions. But, when we start talking to our children, that’s when those predispositions go away and we can start making that conversation something for the future.”
