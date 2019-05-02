Gulfport Behavioral Health Systems hosts seminars during National Mental Health Month

“I just think it’s important that we begin to eliminate the stigma that’s out there in mental health. Make it part of a discussion, make it part of the conversation, and that conversation can start very young, that’s where we begin to get rid of stigma," Ones said. “The older population, we’ve got our predispositions. But, when we start talking to our children, that’s when those predispositions go away and we can start making that conversation something for the future.”