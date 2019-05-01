Advisory board begins plan to select BP grant-funded projects

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The signing of the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund law was like a party.
Now, the tedious work begins to determine who in South Mississippi will get their hands on the millions of dollars in BP settlement money.
“We do have a time crunch,” said advisory board chair Ashley Edwards. “Ultimately, we will have to make recommendations to the Mississippi Development Authority so they may make recommendations to the legislature before the next legislative session begins.”
The advisory board for the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund met for the first time on the Coast Wednesday.
The new law created the fund that would receive annual increments of $30 million.
That money is administered by Mississippi Development Authority, acting on advice from the advisory board.
The final decision will be in the hands of the legislature.
The MDA will begin accepting applications from June 1 to July 31 through its website.
Recommendations are due Dec. 1.
“We certainly hope that the Legislature will hear the voice of the Coast,” Edwards said. “We have every reason to believe they will.”
The legislature has set up a number of requirements for each one of these projects. There are 15 criteria to meet. In general, the projects have to set the groundwork for sustainable economic development.
The law opens the doors to public, private and nonprofit entities.
“Quality of life, talent retention - all these things - infrastructure, it's all economic development,” said Jamie Miller, MDA’s deputy director for governmental affairs and chief innovation officer.
He added that this process is not the traditional economic development process.
“In the sense that this is a very public and transparent process as intended by the legislature, this is not the way a private entity would negotiate a deal based on incentives, job creation,” he said.
Regardless, Pass Christian resident Tut Kinney doesn’t want to see a repeat of past economic development failures.
“Hopefully, we’ll not see any money, any of our tax dollars go to any private enterprise,” he said. “Picking winners and losers and giving our government money to private businesses and individuals is just not in the best interest of the citizens of the Coast.”
