Boat fire in Gautier still burning but under control

GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) - Firefighters in Gautier have been monitoring a boat fire that began Tuesday.
As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, fire officials said the fire was ongoing but under control and being monitored closely.
The fire began on a shrimp boat at Pitalo’s Marine in Gautier around 11 a.m. Tuesday on The Noah, which is in dry dock at the marine yard.
Dept. Chief Derek McCoy said firefighters had trouble putting the fire out because of the close quarters of the boat. There were 700 gallons of diesel on the boat. Officials aren’t sure if the diesel is leaking into the bayou or if it’s runoff from the fire hoses washing it out.
The owner was on the boat when the fire started in the engine room. He was able to make a safe escape. A bystander saw the smoke and called 911.
Officials tell WLOX News no one has been injured in the fire, and firefighters have been working to keep it from spreading to other vessels.
MDEQ and the Coast Guard have been notified.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.