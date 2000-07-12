South Mississippi Teen Goes For Gold In Junior Olympics - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

South Mississippi Teen Goes For Gold In Junior Olympics

This Week's Page 13 feature segment shines the spotlight on Vancleave, Mississippi Teenager Jessica Pylate. Jessica just won the State Championship in Baton twirling. In June, Jessica won the Olympic trials in Arkansas and will now go to Orlando, Florida to compete in the Junior Olympics. The 14 year old has been twirling and tossing a baton since she was 3 years old. Jessica's Mom, Becky taught her the fine art of baton twirling and she travels all over the South with her Daughter to attend various events. This is the second year for baton twirling to be included in the Junior Olympics and a movement is underway to make it an official event in the regular Olympic Games. Jessica Pylate told Page 13 reporter David Elliott "I love competing, Especially When I win". Jessica Pylate and her family leave for Orlando on August 2nd.

Powered by Frankly