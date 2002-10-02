A lot of people have asked me, 'What's your secret to losing your weight?' My answer is simple and usually not one they want to hear. I've been exercising and eating a well-balanced diet, well most of the time. Now, I'm going to introduce you to what and who inspires me.

Yep…that's where I am – the dreaded plateau. Basically, you know it's going to happen, but I somehow believed I could magically surpass it. Well, I can't, and it sure is testing my patience!

Carrie has been at WLOX since September of 2002. She worked long, arduous hours during Katrina, like most South Mississippians who had to work the storm. Her work earned her and the entire WLOX crew a Peabody and Emmy.

"It's hard to believe it's been 10 years. In a strange way, I'm glad Katrina happened. It really cemented my place here in South Mississippi, It made me put roots down. I met my husband, and now, we have a happy, healthy baby boy. I just couldn't have imagined my life any better than how it's turned out."

Carrie Duncan started her television career in 1998 at WSEE in Erie, Pennsylvania. During that winter, 111 inches of snow fell.

"Being from Mississippi, I'd never seen that much snow before in my life. It didn't stop for three weeks straight!"

Carrie grew up in Starkville, where she went to high school and college. She attended Mississippi State University where she received her BS in Geosciences with an emphasis in Broadcast Meteorology.

Throughout her career, she has worked a blizzard in Erie, hurricanes and floods in NC and many tropical storms and hurricanes here in South Mississippi. During her college years at MSU, she was a member of the Chase Team where she chased tornados with classmates.

Carrie is the youngest of four girls. She has eight nieces and two nephews! I LOVE my family!

"Family is of the utmost importance to me. My parents have been married for over 45 years, and they have been such an example for me. Family was a huge factor in my decision to move back home to my home state of Mississippi."

In her off time, Carrie enjoys spending time with her husband, family & friends; going to the beach; shopping; crafting and doing most anything outdoors.

Carrie and her husband have two boys, and a rescue dog.

You can e-mail Carrie at cduncan@wlox.com.