July 3, 2000 Man Dies After Industrial Accident

Hancock County Sheriff's deputies say a Halter Marine worker died this morning after a fall. Investigators say a 24-year old man was working on the scaffolding inside a barge when he fell. The accident happened about 9-30 today at the Port Bienville site in Hancock County. Investigators aren't releasing the name of the victim until his family is notified. Deputies are still investigating the cause of the fall... but estimate the worker fell anywhere from 20-to 24 feet. The Coast Guard has been called in to investigate the accident also.