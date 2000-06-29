Future Of Coast Transportation (Saturday - 6:00 p.m.) - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Newswatch This Week

Future Of Coast Transportation (Saturday - 6:00 p.m.)

Coming up this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. on NewsWatch This Week, following WLOX News Weekend, find out the latest on the Harrison County zoning issue. Also, what do tourism officials expect for this Fourth of July weekend. Plus, find out what transportation leaders have in mind for public transportation.

Powered by Frankly