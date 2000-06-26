Centobie Back In Court - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

June 27, 2000

Centobie Back In Court

A former Gulfport volunteer firefighter, already facing the death penalty, was back in court Monday. Mario Centobie is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a Tuscaloosa , Alabama police officer two years ago. Prosecutors say the officer was shot after Centobie, and another inmate, had escaped from a Mississippi sheriff's custody. Centobie was already convicted of killing another officer during that same crime spree. The trial is taking place in Mobile instead of Tuscaloosa, because of pre trial publicity.

