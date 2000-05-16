How Can I Find Out More? - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

How Can I Find Out More?

National Parkinson's Disease Organizations

Private Institutes and Foundations

US Federal Government Parkinson's Disease Resources

Support For Patient and Family

Parkinson's Advocacy Organizations

Suggested Readings:

Parkinson's Disease: A Guide for Patient and Family by Roger C. Duvoisin, Raven Press,
1140 Avenue of the Americas,
New York, NY 10036.

Eat well, stay well with Parkinson's Disease
by Kathrynne Holden, MS, RD,
Five Star Living, Inc., c/o Willman Productions,
PO Box 272345,
Fort Collins, CO 80527
(970) 223-7379 or (800) 816-7566
$21 (includes shipping and handling).

From Rage to Courage-The Road to Dignity
by Michael Monnot, St. Dennis Press,
PO Box 442, Northfield,
MN 55057.

We Are Not Alone-Learning to Live With Chronic Illness by Sefra Kobrin Pitzele,
Methodist Hospital Park Clinic,
PO Box 650
Minneapolis, MN 55440.

To help support research efforts contact:

The Bachmann-Strauss Dystonia & Parkinson Foundation, Inc.
The Mount Sinai Medical Center
One Gustave L. Levy Place Box 1490
New York, NY 10029
Tel: 212-241-5614 Fax: 212-987-0662 

 .  

