May 26, 2000 Cool Cars Cruise Into Biloxi

You can take a spin back in time this weekend in Biloxi. More than 100 cars are parked at Point Cadet Plaza for the 22nd Annual Gulf Coast Antique Auto Show. You can see classic cars of all shapes and sizes, like a 1914 Speedster, a '36 Cord and a '57 Chevy Bel-Aire convertible. The show runs Saturday from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.