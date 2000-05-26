On this edition of Newswatch This Week you'll hear the latest report on the Harrison County Jail and what Sheriff George Payne says needs to be done to fix the problems. Plus, we'll talk with local businessman Gene Warr and John French with Sons of Confederate Veterans about the Harrison County Board of Supervisor's vote to tear down the eight flags display and build a new monument. And, we'll look ahead into summer 2000 and see what it promises to deliver to coast tourism.

