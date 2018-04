The State Wants To Give You Money

The State has millions of dollars it wants to give to its residents, and you may be one of the them. It is money from the Treasury's unclaimed funds, and there are $25 million dollars in that fund. Although in most cases, people are owned a few hundred dollars, some people may have thousands of dollars coming to them. The money is from things like utility company deposits, or bank accounts that someone forgot they had. If you want to know if any money is coming to you, look for the Sunday supplement in the paper or click on this link to the State Treasurer's Office where you can search the entire list of 38,000 names.