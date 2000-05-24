May 24, 2000 All Mississippi Public Schools Will Soon Be Free Of Smoke

All Mississippi public schools will soon be free of smoke. Governor Musgrove signed a bill that bans smoking at public schools, and school-sponsored events. Musgrove says this will help keep kids from getting a mixed message from their role models about smoking. First time offenders will get a warning. People ticketed for smoking a second time and third time can face fines of up to 150 dollars.