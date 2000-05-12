Traffic Watch - Week of May 15th - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

May 12, 2000

Traffic Watch - Week of May 15th

The Mississippi Department of Transportation and cities around the coast report the following traffic advisories for the week of May 15, 2000:

Pascagoula Construction

  • Highway 90: from Pascagoula St. to Ingall's access ramp.
    One lane each way from 8:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Monday - Friday.

Gulfport Construction

  • Landon Rd: from Canal to 34th Ave.
    Lane closings 7:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. beginning Monday, May 15, 2000

Biloxi Road Closings

  • Caillavet Street: from Balius Alley to Elders Street through May 19, 2000 for sewer work.
  • Division Street: from Oak Street to I-110 for various street repair.
  • St. Peter St. at Hwy 90 through May 17, 2000 for drainage work

Harrison County Construction

  • I-10 West from Woolmarket Exit to Biloxi River Bridge. 
  • Expect lane closures 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. May 16, 17 & 18.

 

