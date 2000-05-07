Each weekday morning, thousands of South Mississippians wake up to a familiar face and familiar voice. Rhonda Weidner has been co-host of Good Morning Mississippi since 1989. The show has grown immensely over the years. GMM started with 15-minute news cut-ins and now airs weekdays from 4:30-7 a.m. Rhonda's day doesn't end after GMM. She also anchors the local morning news cut-ins during Good Morning America, then hosts WLOX News Now at Midday, a half-hour news show at 11:00 a.m.

Rhonda is very involved in the community. For years, she has been the celebrity spokesman for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign. She's also worked with local wildlife groups, the Gulf Coast Women's Center for Non-Violence, the Humane Society and March of Dimes.

On top of all that, Rhonda is also frequently called on to judge local talent shows and pageants because of her community theatre and singing background. In 2016, Rhonda was named 'Corporate Woman of the Year' by Lighthouse Business and Professional Women.

Rhonda has had a colorful career. Besides covering local news, she's done numerous celebrity interviews, and has even flown with the famous Air Force Thunderbirds, earning her wings by pulling 9G's.

But, Rhonda says her greatest accomplishment has been raising her beautiful daughter, Alexandra, who starts college in the Fall of 2017.

One extra tidbit about Rhonda: Even though she grew up in New Orleans, Rhonda was born at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.

You can e-mail Rhonda at rweidner@wlox.com.