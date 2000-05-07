The Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasting Association is inducting Karen Abernathy and David Elliott into its Hall of Fame this Saturday. Dave and Karen were selected because of their broadcast journalism work in both Jackson and Biloxi.

Dave and Karen were selected because of their broadcast journalism work in both Jackson and Biloxi. (Photo Source: Karen Abernathy)

David Elliott doesn't have time to spare when he comes to work in the morning. He's the only WLOX anchor on the air seven days a week.

In addition to co-anchoring The 4 O'Clock Show and WLOX News at 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday with Karen Abernathy, he also co-hosts WLOX News This Week every Saturday. Then, on Sunday during WLOX News at 10:00 p.m. , he takes on controversial topics with his Sunday Night Extra segment.

WLOX viewers are used to seeing David Elliott on Sunday night. For 17 years, he hosted Sunday Night with David Elliott, a call-in program that focused each week on one big story.

Before David came to WLOX, he worked in radio in Jackson, Mississippi. When he heard WJTV-TV was looking for someone to contribute to a new feature magazine TV show across town, he tried out, got the job, and made the jump to television where he honed his journalistic skills for a couple of years.

In 1985, David came to work at WLOX as our feature reporter. He soon developed Page 13 -- a weekly look at interesting people and places in our area and beyond. Page 13 continues to this day. You can see the award winning feature segment every Wednesday and Friday on WLOX News at 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. .

As a native of Minneapolis, David grew up in a cold environment. But the beautiful weather and warm climate of South Mississippi suits him better these days. When he's not at work, David loves to follow sports and play golf on the many courses in our area. He also enjoys reading and keeping up with politics.

"I like my job," David says. "It gives me a chance to meet people and experience life on the coast from all angles."

Dave is married and has one son.

You can e-mail David at delliott@wlox.com .