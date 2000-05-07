The Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasting Association is inducting Karen Abernathy and David Elliott into its Hall of Fame this Saturday. Dave and Karen were selected because of their broadcast journalism work in both Jackson and Biloxi.

Dave and Karen were selected because of their broadcast journalism work in both Jackson and Biloxi. (Photo Source: Karen Abernathy)

Imagine turning on your TV to find Karen Abernathy giving you the news on one station and David Elliott giving you the news on another channel. That's what used to happen in Jackson, Mississippi in the mid 80s. Dave worked at WJTV and Karen worked across town at WAPT. They were competitors. Now, they've teamed up.

"It's more fun working together," Karen says.

You can see them both on The 4 O'Clock Show and WLOX News at 5:00 p.m.

Karen came to WLOX in 1985 as the co-anchor of WLOX News at 10:00 p.m. When WLOX developed FirstNews (now The 4 O'Clock Show ), Karen made the switch and has been there ever since.

But Karen's not just an anchor. She's also the WLOX health reporter.

"I love bringing people information that can really make a difference in their lives," Karen says.

Her Healthwatch reports are very popular.

"Health news is a challenge to keep up with because there is so much research. And that research leads to new advances in medicine everyday."

You can see Healthwatch every Monday on WLOX News at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday on WLOX News at 10:00 p.m., and Sunday on WLOX News at 5:30p.m.

Karen also works throughout the year on special health projects like the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Every year, Karen hosts the giveaway bringing us stories about South Mississippians who are treated at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Karen also enjoys acting in local stage productions. She's had the lead role in several of them. Her love of the theater led to the creation of the WLOX Backstage report. Backstage allows Karen to give you a preview of local plays during WLOX News at 5:00 p.m. when they are ready to open.

You can e-mail Karen at kabernathy@wlox.com.