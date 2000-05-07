"Hello, everybody." With those words, A.J. Giardina begins every sportscast on WLOX... and he's been our main sportscaster for a long time - 37 years!

Like many on the WLOX staff, A.J. got his broadcasting start in radio. In the early 70s, A.J. worked for a couple of small AM stations before joining the television ranks at WGNO-TV in New Orleans where he was a news and sports anchor. After a brief time at KALB in Alexandria, Louisiana and KJAC in Port Arthur, Texas, A.J. came to WLOX.

Over the years A.J. has seen a lot of local high school kids achieve professional sporting careers. Three-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl winner Brett Favre is just one of the great athletes A.J. has covered from high school to pro.

"I enjoy covering the future stars of tomorrow," says A.J. "Some of these young athletes graduate high school, go to college, and then make it big in professional sports." When they do, A.J. covers their stories all the way.

On August 29, 2005 A.J. began covering news stories following Hurricane Katrina. He continues to anchor sports and also does Action Reports. The Associated Press named A.J. Howard K. Lett 2007 Newsperson of the Year. In 2008 A.J. won first and second place in the Associated Press Best Investigative Reporting category. In 2009 A.J. won first place for his Action Reports in the Associated Press Best Franchise Reporting. In 2011 he was inducted into the Associated Press Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

In 2009 and 2012 AJ won first place for his Action Report in the Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters Best Franchise Reporting.

When he's not on the air, A.J. likes to hang out with his wife, three children and his granddaughter and grandson. "My interests center around my family and friends," he says.

A.J.'s oldest daughter graduated from Southern Miss and is employed in sales. His son graduated from Southern Miss and is a Marketing Director for Compass Imaging. His youngest daughter also graduated from Southern Miss and works for a local attorney.

A.J. is a member of the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame Media Selection Committee that meets once a year to nominate and select new inductees to the Saints Hall of Fame.

A.J.'s sportscast won first place by the Mississippi Associated Press in 1998, 1999, 2001 and 2002. He was honored with the 1996 Lindsey Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award In Sportscasting and the 2002 Distinguished American Award presented by the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame. You can see A.J.'s sports & Action Reports weekdays on WLOX News at 6:00 and 10:00 p.m.

You can e-mail A.J. at agiardina@wlox.com.