Meggan Gray

Meggan was born and raised right here in South Mississippi. She grew up in Gulfport, and attended Westminster Academy before going to St. John High School. Now Meggan co-anchors Good Morning Mississippi from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. with Rhonda Weidner.

Meggan began her career in broadcasting right here at WLOX. She came to the station in 2003, after graduating Magna Cum Laude from Auburn University with a degree in Mass Communication with emphasis on Radio, Television, and Film. She started out as a morning tape editor at WLOX, but soon became a producer in the newsroom. Meggan had the pleasure of producing WLOX's 4 O'clock Show for several years. She says that was a joy because she got to meet so many unique people every day.

"Each day was a mystery; I loved it! That show always kept me on my toes, and I absolutely loved working with David and Karen."

Meggan's first time in front of the camera was in the Summer of 2005, when she started doing live shots for Good Morning Mississippi. She became a full time reporter for WLOX in the Fall of 2006, and was reunited with the Good Morning Mississippi team as a co-anchor in January of 2007. Meggan says she loves being a part of the show she remembers so well growing up.

Meggan is also thrilled to be working in her hometown community. She's always loved South Mississippi for its people, diverse culture, and beautiful coastal views. Her parents are also a big part of the community; they've owned and operated their own business in Gulfport for nearly 30 years. She has one sister, who also lives in Gulfport.

Meggan married her college sweetheart, John, who is an architect with a Biloxi firm. They have three children, Austin, Avery, and Aidan.

Oh, and by the way -- Meggan loves to sing! She loves musical theatre and has performed in many local theater productions. You may remember her as Maria in KNS' "The Sound of Music" in 2008, and she is an annual performer with the American Heart Association's "Sounds of the Holidays" performance.

Meggan is also very active in the community. She's a graduate of the Leadership Gulf Coast program, and serves on boards for the Boys and Girls Club Greater Gulfport Unit and Gulf Coast Health Educators. She is also an active member of Junior Auxiliary in Gulfport.

You can e-mail Meggan at mgray@wlox.com, friend her on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter @MegganGray.