Computer Bug Bites Keesler Air Force Base

It's that little, bitty, teenie weenie thing they called the "LOVE BUG " that's wreaking havoc on computer e-mail systems worldwide.

The "I love you" virus caused Keesler Air Force Base to lose its E-mail capabilities. The base was notified about six yesterday morning, and by seven, base officials say the virus had been blocked. There are 85-hundred computers on the base, and the commander of the communications squadron says those that weren't needed were shut down completely.

Keesler officials say they are waiting for a "virus patch" that allows the right program to prevent the spread of the virus. He says the Department of Defense is evaluating different options.