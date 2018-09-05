Stocking Your Storm Pantry

Listed below are some quick-to-prepare canned foods that do not need to be cooked or refrigerated before opening. You can store all canned foods for up to one year without loss of quality. Freeze-dried and dehydrated items, if kept dry, can be stored indefinitely. In addition to food, stock at least 10 gallons of drinking water - enough to reconstitute at least four quarts of dry milk per day for at least a week - and for other drinking purposes.