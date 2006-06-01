Doug Walker was the Assignment Manager at WLOX for 20 years, beginning in 1989, but has since gone back to his reporting roots. He began his new reporting duties in 2009. Doug says he enjoys the challenge of hitting the streets and reporting on stories that touch our lives and have meaning.

He also co-hosts WLOX News This Week, a weekly news magazine show with Dave Elliott. They have been paired together on that show for 23 years.

While working as the assignment manager, Doug was responsible for the logistical operation of the newsroom including all news gathering operations at WLOX.

Doug says, "Above all else, when it comes to journalism, I am fair to all sides involved in a story."

He went to high school in several places as his father was in the military. Doug went to college right here in South Mississippi, earning an Associates Degree in Applied Science at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Doug began his career in broadcasting in 1975, and worked in radio for 14 years before giving television a try. While in radio, he was a news director for several stations, but decided that job security and a steady paycheck made television a viable option. Doug enjoys that it's different day to day, and no moment is ever the same when it comes to news. He also likes the varied backgrounds of the people he works with.

Doug says the highlight of his career so far was being invited to the White House in 2006 to interview president George W. Bush one on one for the one year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. (Read a transcript of the interview here: http://www.wlox.com/story/5321835/wloxs-doug-walker-talks-with-president-bush-about-mississippis-recovery)

He loves the people and the weather here in our area. When he's not at work, he loves to play golf with his WLOX friends, go to the beach and spend time in the sun, taking the boat out to Horn Island every chance he can. He also loves to spend time with his family. When he finds the time, Doug also likes to play tennis and basketball.

He's been married for more than 36 years to his beautiful wife Lila, who was born and raised in Ocean Springs. That's where they built their home. They have two daughters, Tara and Ashley.

Tara is a graduate from the veterinary school at Mississippi State and is a practicing doctor. She now lives in the Florida Keys with her husband Craig. Ashley earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Southern Mississippi, and a masters degree in public administration from the University of Kentucky. She now lives in Indianapolis, Indiana with her husband Mark, where they both work for the Department of Defense.

You can email Doug at dwalker@wlox.com.