Known in the WLOX newsroom for his creative writing and eye for great photography, Steve Phillips is one of our most well-rounded journalists. Read what's on his mind each week...

Senior reporter Steve Phillips joined WLOX-TV in 1992 following a long career in radio news.

The Peoria, Illinois, native is a 1980 graduate of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. (Go Salukis!)

Steve and his wife Julie are "empty nesters" who live in Ocean Springs with their dog, Sophie. Their daughter Amanda and son-in-law Gene Howard live in nearby Mobile, Alabama.

Steve sings in the praise band at St. Paul United Methodist Church and enjoys photography and kayaking. He enjoys a wide variety of music, but is partial to country. Much to his wife's dismay, he is a fan of Quentin Tarantino films.

Steve loves being on the water and is frequently assigned any story that involves a "boat trip."

You can email Steve at sphillips@wlox.com.