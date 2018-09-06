Harrison County Fair kicks off Thursday with weekend of fun

It's free to get into the fairgrounds but will cost money for any rides, games, or food. The fairgrounds are open beginning at 9 a.m. each day. Wristbands costing $20 for unlimited rides will be sold from 5-11 p.m. on Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.