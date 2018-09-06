Harrison County Fair kicks off Thursday with weekend of fun

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Fair rides, carnival games, and a rodeo - the Harrison County Fair is kicking off Thursday at the county's fairgrounds.
Thousands are expected to pack Harrison County Fairgrounds this weekend. Included among the festivities are horse shows, pageants, arts and crafts exhibits, and plenty of fun fair rides.
It's free to get into the fairgrounds but will cost money for any rides, games, or food. The fairgrounds are open beginning at 9 a.m. each day. Wristbands costing $20 for unlimited rides will be sold from 5-11 p.m. on Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The petting zoo, pony rides, and lighted carriages will all open each evening at 6 p.m. Hot air balloon rides will be given Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. and Saturday from 9-11:30 a.m.
On Thursday, the Miss Harrison County Fair pageant will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday night is also Christian music night with worship groups from across the region performing. Those festivities begin at 7 p.m. A rodeo for kids also begins Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
The NCPRA Rodeo will kick things into high gear Friday with a wagon train opening ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, open barrel races will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Then on Sunday, a competition for the American qualifier calf roping and breakaway roping will be held. That competition also begins at 10 a.m.
A monster mega truck show is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, along with the Miss Harrison County pageant. On Saturday afternoon, various contests are being held, including a cornhole tournament, pie eating contest, chicken wing eating contest, and hot dog eating contest.
See below for a more detailed list of events happening at the fair this weekend:
