Leaders looking to boost eco-tourism along the Coast

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - An effort to boost one of our most prized attributes on the Gulf Coast is underway.
City and county leaders are hoping that a new program will help eco-tourism find its full potential in our state.
The program actually starts next month, but the organizers want to make sure that as much information as possible can get out beforehand.
A meeting was held Thursday to discuss ways to move eco-tourism forward. It provided businesses and leaders the chance to discuss nature-based tourism and team up with resources that can be used to boost their market.
The Mississippi Gulf Coast National Heritage Area worked with the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce to hold this seminar, which laid out what it would mean to become a part of this effort and be designated a Gulf Coast Outpost.
"What this means is it opens the door to marketing resources for our local businesses," said Tish Williams with Hancock County Chamber of Commerce. "They'll be eligible to apply for grants and they also have access to other resources to help them market their businesses.
The Gulf Coast Outpost program is designed to eventually boost nature-based tourism statewide.
