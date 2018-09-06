UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed after being hit by truck on I-10

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Authorities say a motorcyclist is dead after being hit by a pickup truck on Interstate 10 while attempting to get out of the road. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday in Harrison County at mile marker 24. That's just past Vidalia Road about four miles past the Kiln Delisle exit.
Mississippi Highway Patrol tells us that an 18-wheeler swerved to avoid hitting the motorcycle. The motorcycle's driver was then trying to get out of the road after that incident when a pickup truck hit him. The motorcyclist died at the scene, said MHP.
State troopers first reported that the accident was between an 18-wheeler and the motorcycle because that was the initial call that came in. However, after investigating further, it was discovered that a pickup truck was involved in the fatal crash.
It's unclear whether the driver of the pickup truck suffered any injuries.
State troopers say one lane is blocked to traffic while they investigate and clean up after the crash. Drivers in the area tell us traffic is moving slowly.
We will continue to update this story as new information is released.
