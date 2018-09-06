Thursday thunderstorms could cause very heavy rainfall

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - As Gordon pulls to our north, farther inland, we can expect perhaps a more few showers and thunderstorms today associated with trailing feeder bands on the bottom side of that system.
Wednesday brings scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially from late morning through the afternoon hours.
A few of today's thunderstorms could turn strong and produce locally heavy rainfall of 2 to 3 inches in less than hour, frequent lightning strikes, and gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph.
The threat of locally heavy rainfall with these thunderstorms could produce street flooding issues in low lying and poor drainage areas.
Looks like fewer showers heading into Friday into the weekend.
What are the latest rain chances for your location?
