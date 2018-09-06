McDowell Plays Hero with a 12th Inning Winner in Game One of South Division Championship

The Biloxi catcher ripped a 2-1 fastball from LHP Joel Bender (L, 0-1) to left centerfield that one-hopped the wall to end the contest. When asked about his mindset stepping to the plate, McDowell echoed the Shuckers' mindset all season long. "Just do the job," said McDowell. "We were just having fun all night, and I'm glad I got to be a part of it. We know we can do the job here at home, and that's the goal."