Students return to school Thursday following Tropical Storm Gordon

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Students across South Mississippi will return to class on Thursday morning following an unexpected two-day break, despite the area seeing minimal storm impacts.
Counting the Labor Day Holiday and the weekend Candace Jacobs' two kids were out of school five straight days, leading her in a search for things to do. "They were kind of stir crazy so I brought them to Altitude to jump," said Jacobs.
Cancelling school on Tuesday was a decision Gulfport Superintendent Glen East stands by based on the forecasted storm track. "The line was drawn right through downtown Gulfport, so it's kind of crazy to have kids in school knowing a hurricane is supposed to go right up Hwy. 49," East said.
According to East, in severe weather situations potentially affecting the entire area, all eleven coast school districts work together.
They were on the same page. "The state of emergency from the state is what puts us into a certain formula," East said, "When we get a state of emergency from the state or Federal Government, that is what kind of uniforms us together."
The next time it looks like a storm is targeting South Mississippi, East said he will approach the decision of whether to cancel school the same way he did this time around.
"You can always second guess yourself. I've been second guessing myself for two days now," said East. "At the end of the day, it's about safety and I think Rupert Lacy says it best, you prepare for the worst and hope for the least. You have to do what you have to do to take care of the kids, employees and families on the coast."
Even though it was an unexpected break, Jacobs enjoyed spending a little extra time with her kids. She's not second guessing school being canceled. "We live on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and we know during hurricane season this is what we have to do. I wouldn't expect them to do anything different," Jacobs said.
Each school district on the Coast has a different makeup day policy. In Gulfport East said a committee will meet next week to decide when the two days will be made up.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.