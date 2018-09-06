Students return to school Thursday following Tropical Storm Gordon

They were on the same page. "The state of emergency from the state is what puts us into a certain formula," East said, "When we get a state of emergency from the state or Federal Government, that is what kind of uniforms us together."



The next time it looks like a storm is targeting South Mississippi, East said he will approach the decision of whether to cancel school the same way he did this time around.



"You can always second guess yourself. I've been second guessing myself for two days now," said East. "At the end of the day, it's about safety and I think Rupert Lacy says it best, you prepare for the worst and hope for the least. You have to do what you have to do to take care of the kids, employees and families on the coast."



Even though it was an unexpected break, Jacobs enjoyed spending a little extra time with her kids. She's not second guessing school being canceled. "We live on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and we know during hurricane season this is what we have to do. I wouldn't expect them to do anything different," Jacobs said.