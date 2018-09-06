Bryant signs BP settlement bill into law in grand style

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - It's official: Governor Phil Bryant signed into law a new economic future for South Mississippi.
The lower six counties will now receive 75 percent of the $750 million in BP settlement money.
"This is going to provide resources to do things on the Coast that would really be transformational for our economy," said Ashley Edwards of the Gulf Coast Business Council. "Likely, generations will see the effects of the things that will happen as a result of what happens here today."
Business, community and political leaders from throughout the region crammed into the lobby of Hancock Whitney Bank in Gulfport to witness history.
The new law will create a Gulf Coast Restoration Fund that would receive increments of about $40 million a year for 15 years. That money would be administered by Mississippi Development Authority, acting on advice from an advisory board that will vet projects.
"It's about the money, but it's also to remind us that when leaders work together and are focused on clearly what's in the best interest of the people, that progress can be made," said former Ingalls President Jerry St. Pé.
It also reflects a stronger voice for South Mississippi that could change the course of discourse in future decisions. "Clearly this bill sends out that message," St. Pé added. "But it says more than about how strong our voice is. It talks about the respect that the voice in South Mississippi has in Jackson and north of Jackson."
House Speaker Phillip Gunn echoed the point, "I'm here to say this would not have happened but for the members of the Legislature in the house of representatives from the Mississippi Gulf Coast."
Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves led a long battle for South Mississippi. "It became very evident to me that, I don't know if it was politically popular all over the state, but the right thing to do was invest this money in South Mississippi," he said. "Today is a culmination of literally two years of work."
Bryant said this was not an easy task for the state leadership.
"I know what they were facing," he said. "You've got to realize 122 members there in that House and 52 members in the Senate, most of them wanted part of that money to go back to their districts. So, our delegations came together from the Delta, to the hills, to the Pinelands, to the Gulf Coast. This was Mississippi saying we understand and appreciate the Mississippi Gulf Coast."
