Coast casinos bounce back quickly after Gordon

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Coast casinos were shut down yesterday thanks to Tropical Storm Gordon, but they weren't shut out of business completely.
At the Beau Rivage, business as usual means a big day for the sports book, where WWL radio was setting up for the first of its weekly radio broadcasts.
"The Saints have a big game, I said I'm going to be at the Beau, and I'm glad it worked out," said Bobby Hebert, former Saints quarterback and radio host. "Hey, we're here and excited. It looks like Biloxi and the Beau Rivage are good."
The Beau, like other casinos, has made the storm closing routine look routine over the years.
We have a practice plan in place, we have task lists, and we know exactly what we're going do," said Eric Newton, Beau Rivage security executive director. "Unfortunately, we've applied it more than we would like, but we've become quite good at it."
Casinos closed their gaming floors as ordered by the Mississippi Gaming Commission, however they kept open some lounges and restaurants to accommodate their guests.
"The number one priority is keeping people safe," Newton added. "We just didn't want to have absolutely nothing to do. We kept the lounge open, a couple of stores and the buffet restaurant, so there were some options and they were understanding the main thing was they knew why we had to do it and when we were ready to reopen again."
Officials say they always expect a few days during the summer where tropical activity may interfere with their business.
