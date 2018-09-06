Pascagoula secures funding to improve traffic flow

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - The City of Pascagoula has secured $4 million to improve the traffic flow in city.
Mayor Dane Maxwell said $2 million will go toward the railroad tracks on the east side of town. He said three times a day, traffic is stalled while train cars are switched out. Once improvements are made, that won't happen anymore.
"They come in and they change cars in the middle of our city three times a day. All of our residents have put up with this for so many years," Mayor Maxwell said. "You know in short order, we'll have no more switching in Pascagoula and the trains will just come through."
Maxwell said this was the work of Governor Phil Bryant, Lt. Governor Tate Reeves and Representative Charles Busby. No word on when the work will begin.
The other $2 million will be put toward infrastructure on Ingalls Access Road.
