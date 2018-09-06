Looking back on Tropical Storm Gordon and lessons learned

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Tropical storm Gordon has come and gone, leaving very little impact on the Mississippi coast.
The storm veered to the east just before coming ashore last night, sparing the coast much of his wind and rain. At a press briefing earlier today, state emergency officials stressed that each storm must be taken seriously.
It cost the state nearly $250,000 to put people and equipment in place in case Gordon did significant damage. It didn't, but spending the money was the right thing to do.
MEMA director Greg Michel said, "You can't put a price on life. We're going to always respond appropriately. We're not going to take risks and not respond and have what we need here when we need it."
While the coast was spared, out neighbor to the east was not. Mississippi is ready to help. "I have been in touch with Brian Hastings in Alabama. They are working their issues there, of course dealing with the same things we would have dealt here with flooding and power outages. They are working through those elements and we have extended a hand to assist them in the event they need any help," Michel added.
Over here, Gordon turned off the lights. Anthony Wilson, president of Mississippi Power, said, "The total number of outages in our service territory was about 9,000 over the course of the storm. As we speak, it's about 130 left to restore."
There are always lessons to be learned, despite the lack of damage. Wilson explained, "After every storm, we always do a critique. So we'll sit down and over the next couple of days, and go completely back through everything that we did to see if there is something we could have done better.
The next order of business is making sure everyone everywhere knows the coast is open for a good time, and that our tourism infrastructure is fine. Milton Segarra, CEO of Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast, stated, "What we're going to do immediately, is communicating through all of our social media, all the communications, the media that we have that things are good, that things are normal."
The best news came about Gordon came from Governor Phil Bryant himself. "We have no flooding to report. No evacs took place. There are no injuries, no loss of life, no destruction. We have been blessed," said Bryant.
Tomorrow morning at 8 a.m., governor Bryant will sign an executive order ending the state of emergency. That will officially put Gordon in the history books.
