Governor Bryant weighs in on Tropical Storm Gordon

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The good news about Gordon was summed up quickly by the governor. "We have no flooding to report. No evacs took place. There are no injures. No loss of life. No destruction. We have been blessed."
The governor knew a bullet had been dodged. "He did not come ashore at the strength and intensity that we had thought or that we had planned for, but that's what we do in this business. You plan for the worst, and of course, pray for the best."
Most school systems shut down for two days. That was okay for Bryant. "It would have been irresponsible for us to put school buses on the road, realizing the potential for flooding and the potential for heavy rains and high winds."
While we came out fine, Alabama was hammered by Gordon. Bryant knows what to do about that. "We will offer any assistance that we have to our friends there. And I will be reaching out to governor Kay Ivey with that request for any assistance that she might need."
Despite the relatively light blow that Gordon dealt the coast, the governor praised forecasters but still believes the old-fashioned way sometimes they way to go. "Even with all the technology that we have, human intelligence is still the best that we can depend on."
For those who might not take the next storm seriously, the governor issued a stern message, "That their life depends on it. The lives of their children depend on it. They cannot be complacent."
The last official act that will make Gordon history will be the governor signing an executive order ending the state of emergency. That will happen tomorrow morning at 8 a. m.
