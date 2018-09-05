Scholar Athlete: Harrison Central's Azhani Ray sets goals high for senior year

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - On the surface, Harrison Central senior defensive back Azhani Ray looks like a normal student athlete, but his coaches and teammates see more than that.
"He doesn't like to fail," said head coach Casey Cain.
That drive can be seen in the way he practices. "It's just my favorite sport," said Ray. "I've liked it since I was little. I've been playing it since I was little and just growing up loving the sport, so that's why I'm playing it."
In his four years playing for the Red Rebels, Ray has done his best to stay on the same page as his teammates, and it shows.
"We're close," Ray said. "I feel like we really understand each other. Defensive-wise we play together. We work hard together no matter if it's out here or in the weight room."
Ray's hard work in the classroom has earned him a 3.8 GPA. "Right now I'm in anatomy, I'm in college algebra and d.c. comp, which is college writing," he said. "That's for right now. Next semester I'm going to have AP government, economics."
In his senior year, he is taking the lead on the field. "He leads mostly by his example," said Cain. "By the work that he does and he's become a great teammate this year."
He's making the most of his senior year and hopes he can help the Red Rebels to a winning season. "Hopefully we can make it to the playoffs and make it even farther than that," he said.
He sees football in his future. He hasn't chosen a school yet, but he says he has some programs in mind.
In the end, he hopes to live up to the standard he sets for himself. "I aspire to be the best I can be," Ray said. I look up to my people, my parents so I've gotta show them I can do what they want me to do."
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.