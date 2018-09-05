Appeal denied for former Hancock Co. coach convicted of touching a child

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Former Hancock High basketball coach Leslie DeWitt will not get a new trial. That's according to the state's court of appeals, who denied DeWitt's motion for a new hearing.
DeWitt's attorney requested a new court date after an earlier appeal was denied by the court in 2016. The motion filed this past May by defense counsel said the court's opinion rejecting that appeal was not factual.
The back-and-forth between DeWitt's attorney and the appeals court is focused on one juror who the defense says did not tell the court key information about himself during jury selection.
The juror in question was not a registered voter in Hancock County, said the defense, adding that he had only lived in the county for two months before the trial began.
The motion also states that the unqualified juror was never summoned to jury duty and just showed up to the courthouse. It was an issue that was only caught after he had been appointed to the jury and the court clerk was writing checks for the jurors, said the motion.
In response to that motion, the appeals court filed a conclusion rejecting the defense's plea for a new trial. DeWitt's lawyer filed another motion, this time saying that the appeal court's conclusion was not factual.
After reviewing the defense's argument, the appeals court again rejected DeWitt's motion for a new trial or to have her guilty conviction overturned.
DeWitt, 34, was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old player on the basketball team she helped coach in 2009 and 2010. She was sentenced to 30 years behind bars after a jury found her guilty of two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes. DeWitt was found not guilty on the two more serious charges of sexual battery.
You can read the entire motion filed by defense below, which has more information about the juror in question.
