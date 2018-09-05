WATCH: Gov. Bryant talks impact of Tropical Storm Gordon

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Gov. Phil Bryant and other emergency leaders gathered Wednesday morning in Harrison County to talk about the impact of Tropical Storm Gordon. The governor also talked about the need for preparing for any storm that could be life-threatening, while also saying Mississippi's Gulf Coast was "blessed" that it did not sustain any damage.
Bryant said as of the 10 a.m. news conference, there had been no reports of damage or injuries and that power had been restored for most of the people who lost electricity overnight Tuesday.
Gregory Michel, director of Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, also spoke at the news conference, along with Harrison County EMA director Rupert Lacy.
Watch the full news conference below:
