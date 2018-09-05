Emergency officials survey Jackson County after Gordon

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - After the wind and rain made it through this area, Jackson County emergency officials knew to be on standby to start evaluating the aftermath of Tropical Storm Gordon. Fortunately, it wasn't an extremely damaging storm for the county.
The director of the county's emergency services, Earl Etheridge, said a non-damaging storm can be dangerous for future storms.
"My fear is when people see the small storms we had - Alberto, Nate - if we have a major storm occur, I don't want people to think there's not going to be anything to it," he said. "You've always got to be prepared."
As his crews were out and about surveying the storm's impact, others were venturing out as well. They knew the area dodged a bullet this time around.
"Never underestimate the power of mother nature," said James Holmes after riding out the storm several blocks from Pascagoula's beach.
Holmes said he agreed with Etheridge that people need to stay vigilant when it comes to storms. "We live on the coast and storms do come. But you just need to stay prepared. That's the only thing you can do," said Holmes.
George Kitchens spent the morning clearing the debris from around his house in Pascagoula. "Mostly limbs and leaves," he said.
He and his wife lost a home on the beach during Hurricane Katrina. He said he will never underestimate the power of a storm but he's afraid storms like Gordon will trap others in the dangerous mentality that the impact will be low in future storms.
"Like this one right here. Next one, people won't think that much about it. That's just my opinion," said Kitchens.
But, he hopes that mentality will change before the next storm and that people will still prepare regardless of what they think could happen. The most reported damage was more than 6,000 homes without power and some beach erosion.
