Gordon leaves downed trees, power outages but no major damage

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall last night around 10 p.m. near the Mississippi-Alabama state line, just east of Pascagoula. Fortunately, it doesn't appear to have left too much damage in its wake.
Jackson County is seeing the most effects from Gordon, with downed trees and power outages throughout the area. However, emergency management officials say they have not received any reports of damage so far.
The strong tropical storm had maximum winds of 70 miles per hour at the time of landfall and brought over two inches of rainfall to portions of Jackson and George counties as it moved northward and inland.
Weather
There is no longer any tropical threat to South Mississippi, however, a flash flood watch remains in effect through Wednesday evening. Scattered thunderstorms will continue to be seen throughout the day, which could lead to waterspouts near shore. To see a complete forecast for the rest of the week, click HERE.
Power Outages
As of 8:30 a.m., Singing River Electric is reporting 266 outages affecting nearly 6,000 customers. The majority of those outages are in Jackson County, which has nearly 3,000 people without electricity. Just over 1,000 customers in George County are without power. In Greene County, around 1,500 customers are affected.
Officials with Singing River Electric say their crews, along with contracted crews including some from Coast Electric, are out working to restore power as quickly as possible.
"We have additional crews on their way to assist in power restoration," said general manager and CEO Brian Hughey. "Our goal as always is to restore power as quickly and safely as possible."
As of 8:30 a.m., Mississippi Power is reporting 211 people without power throughout the state. In Jackson County, there are 17 customers without power. Harrison County is reporting 15 Mississippi Power customers without power. Stone County is reporting 12, and Hancock and Pearl River counties do not have any outages.
Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association said their area only suffered a handful of outages, which were all restored quickly. Coast Electric also is not reporting any outages at this time.
Outages can be viewed on the Singing River Electric outage map and the Mississippi Power outage map.
Traffic
The Mississippi Department of Transportation is out working to re-install all traffic signal controllers along Hwy. 90. You may also see MDOT workers raising the high-mast lighting systems along Interstate 10. The traffic gates at the following drawbridges are also being re-opened: Wilkes Bridge in Gulfport, Fort Bayou Bridge in Ocean Springs, and the I-110 bridge in Biloxi. Once those traffic gates are in place, the drawbridges will begin opening once again to allow marine traffic through.
City and county workers are also out using street sweepers and other equipment to clean up branches, leaves, and other debris in the road.
Waste Collection
Pascagoula residents can expect to see WastePro back on the job Wednesday morning beginning at 8 a.m. Due to the Labor Day holiday, the schedule was already pushed back a day so Tuesday's route will be collected Wednesday, Wednesday's route will be collected Thursday, and so on. All areas should be picked up by Saturday and be back on schedule for next week.
Waste Management, which picks up in the unincorporated areas of Jackson County and the City of Moss Point, will also be moved back one day, with collection services resuming Thursday.
Due to Tropical Storm Gordon, Waste Management is suspending residential garbage service tomorrow, Wednesday, September 5th for all municipal contracts (includes the unincorporated areas of Jackson County and the City of Moss Point).
Wildlife
Wildlife agencies across South Mississippi are asking anyone who finds any wild animals that are injured to reach out for help immediately. Wild At Heart Rescue says any animals found after the storm should be placed on a towel or blanket in a box with adequate ventilation. The box should be set in a quiet, warm place away from pets and people until help arrives. You should not give them food or water unless wildlife workers instruct you to do so.
If you do find any wildlife, you can contact Wild at Heart Rescue by sending a text to 228-669-7907. Someone will get back to you as soon as possible. You can also contact Gulf Coast Wildlife Rehab in Ocean Springs at 228-238-5505 and leave a message.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.