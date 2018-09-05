With Gordon gone, coast casinos get permission to reopen

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Casinos along the Mississippi Gulf Coast are opening their doors once again following Tropical Storm Gordon.
The Mississippi Gaming Commission said the casinos could open at 8 a.m. Wednesday. However, it took some time for the 12 resorts to get their employees back to work and to prepare the casino floors.
Guests are now returning to the casinos to once again place their bets.
The commission ordered casinos to close at 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The precautionary shutdown was due to the track of Tropical Storm Gordon.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.