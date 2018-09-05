Singing River Electric crews working to restore power after Gordon

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Singing River Electric crews are out working to restore power to just over 10,500 meters Wednesday morning.
The power company reported the largest outages are in Jackson County with 4,375 outages. George County had the second largest outages with 2,664 outages, and Greene County had the third largest outages with 2,625 outages.
"We have additional crews on their way to assist in power restoration," said general manager and CEO Brian Hughey. "Our goal as always is to restore power as quickly and safely as possible."
Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall Tuesday night around 10 p.m. with 70 mph winds.
