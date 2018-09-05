See the Hurricane Hole: Where coast boats seek safe harbor

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Any time a tropical weather system threatens our area, local boat owners scramble to tie down their vessels or look for a safe place to anchor upstream.
For veteran mariners, there's an exclusive spot where many luxury boats and fishing vessels go to ride out storms called the "Hurricane Hole." The exact location is kept under semi-secrecy, but it's located in an eddy off the Tchoutacabouffa River in Biloxi.
"It's one of the safest places to go," said Kenny Hebert. "More than 200 boats were moored there during Hurricane Katrina, and to my knowledge, none of them sunk."
Many of the boats headed to the prime anchoring spot late Monday and early Tuesday to get ahead of the effects of Tropical Storm Gordon.
