Here's when you can put out your trash this week

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - If you're hoping to get rid of your garbage Wednesday, just hold on. Because of possible flooding and road hazards, residential trash collection all across South Mississippi is being delayed one day.
The only Waste Management crews on the road Wednesday will be for commercial and roll-off customers, although the pick-up times may be delayed.
Residential service will resume on Thursday, Sept. 6 with all service days moving back by one day. That means if your trash is normally picked up on Wednesday, you'll be serviced on Thursday. Thursday residential customers will be serviced on Friday and Friday residential customers will be serviced on Saturday, until all collection services are back on track and normal service resumes next Monday, Sept. 10.
Garbage and recycling services will be affected in the following areas:
- Unincorporated areas of Hancock County
- City of Bay St. Louis
- City of Waveland
- City of Diamondhead
- Unincorporated areas of Harrison County
- City of Pass Christian
- City of Long Beach
- City of Biloxi
- City of D’Iberville
Garbage services will be affected in the following areas:
- City of Wiggins
- Town of Leakesville
- City of Poplarville
Garbage, recycling and bulk waste services will be affected in the following areas:
- Unincorporated areas of Jackson County
- City of Moss Point
George County Solid Waste Crews will also follow the "One-Day Behind" schedule, staring Thursday. County officials expect all garbage routes will be completed by the end of the work week.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.