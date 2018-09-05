U-Haul extends free self-storage to MS residents as Gordon arrives

Mississippi U-Haul is offering free storage to those affected by Tropical Storm Gordon. (Photo Source: U-Haul)
By Joyce Philippe | September 5, 2018 at 1:29 AM CDT - Updated September 5 at 7:46 AM

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - U-Haul is lending a helping hand to those who need help after Tropical Storm Gordon.

The U-Haul Company of Mississippi is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to residents who stand to be affected by the heavy rains and extreme winds associated with Gordon.

There are 21 U-Haul store locations available to help across seven cities in Mississippi as well as Mobile, Ala., and Pensacola, Fla. This is in addition to the 10 self-storage facilities in Louisiana that announced their participation in the disaster relief efforts on Tuesday morning.

"Mississippi and Alabama have joined Louisiana in issuing states of emergency," U-Haul Company of South Alabama president Chad Rome stated. "We welcome people to utilize our free disaster relief program if they need a dry, secure location to stow their possessions. We're here to help."

Families needing more information about the 30 days free self-storage assistance should contact the nearest participating U-Haul store.

MISSISSIPPI LOCATIONS: 

U-Haul Storage of Gulfport

1132 Pass Road, Gulfport, MS 39501

(228) 864-6672

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hattiesburg

918 Broadway Drive, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

(601) 545-2551

U-Haul Storage of Hattiesburg

1303 W. 7th St., Hattiesburg, MS 39401

(601) 544-7856

U-Haul Storage of Jackson

2234 Hwy. 80 W., Jackson, MS 39204

(601) 352-2607

U-Haul Storage of North Jackson

4181 Northview Drive, Jackson, MS 39206

(601) 368-9323

U-Haul Storage of West Jackson

1414 Gibraltar Drive, Jackson, MS 39204

(601) 372-5764

U-Haul Storage of Meridian

334 N. Frontage Road, Meridian, MS 39301

(601) 482-5188

U-Haul Storage of Pascagoula

2903 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula, MS 39567

(228) 769-8170

U-Haul Storage at East Pearl

4494 Hwy. 80 E., Pearl, MS 39208

(769) 972-3385

U-Haul Storage at I-20 and Pearson

3001 White Blvd., Pearl, MS 39208

(601) 933-9505

U-Haul Storage of Pearl

2203 Hwy. 80 E., Pearl, MS 39208

(601) 939-4770

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Tupelo

1207 E. Main St., Tupelo, MS 38804

(662) 844-3846

