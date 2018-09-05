U-Haul extends free self-storage to MS residents as Gordon arrives

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - U-Haul is lending a helping hand to those who need help after Tropical Storm Gordon.
The U-Haul Company of Mississippi is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to residents who stand to be affected by the heavy rains and extreme winds associated with Gordon.
There are 21 U-Haul store locations available to help across seven cities in Mississippi as well as Mobile, Ala., and Pensacola, Fla. This is in addition to the 10 self-storage facilities in Louisiana that announced their participation in the disaster relief efforts on Tuesday morning.
"Mississippi and Alabama have joined Louisiana in issuing states of emergency," U-Haul Company of South Alabama president Chad Rome stated. "We welcome people to utilize our free disaster relief program if they need a dry, secure location to stow their possessions. We're here to help."
Families needing more information about the 30 days free self-storage assistance should contact the nearest participating U-Haul store.
MISSISSIPPI LOCATIONS:
1132 Pass Road, Gulfport, MS 39501
(228) 864-6672
918 Broadway Drive, Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 545-2551
1303 W. 7th St., Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-7856
2234 Hwy. 80 W., Jackson, MS 39204
(601) 352-2607
4181 Northview Drive, Jackson, MS 39206
(601) 368-9323
1414 Gibraltar Drive, Jackson, MS 39204
(601) 372-5764
334 N. Frontage Road, Meridian, MS 39301
(601) 482-5188
2903 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula, MS 39567
(228) 769-8170
4494 Hwy. 80 E., Pearl, MS 39208
(769) 972-3385
3001 White Blvd., Pearl, MS 39208
(601) 933-9505
2203 Hwy. 80 E., Pearl, MS 39208
(601) 939-4770
1207 E. Main St., Tupelo, MS 38804
(662) 844-3846
