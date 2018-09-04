Cajun Navy in Biloxi, ready to help in Gordon's aftermath

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - They were some of the heroes on the water in Baton Rouge and Houston in 2016 and 2017. Now, in 2018, the Cajun Navy is in Biloxi standing ready to help, if needed. The Louisiana group is stationed in downtown Biloxi ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon's landfall.
The group began as a bunch of people just looking to help as the flood waters rose in Baton Rouge two years ago. A year later, they made their way to Houston as a solid team looking to help anywhere they could.
Jordy Bloodsworth said the chance to help someone in need makes it all worth it.
"It's amazing. I'm blessed to have the resources I have and a boat to do these things," Bloodsworth said. "I experienced Katrina first-hand. My family lost everything, so I kinda feel for the people that go through these storms or floods or whatever it may be. I know what I feels like to lose everything or anything so it really feels good to give back and try to help those in need."
Bloodsworth said the Cajun Navy has four boats and is ready to go when the call comes in.
