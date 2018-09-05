Gulfport Police shoot person during shooting investigation

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - An investigation into recent shootings in one Gulfport neighborhood ended when police arrested a suspect and shot his acquaintance.
It happened on Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Birch Drive. Police were investigating a series of shootings into dwellings and pulled over a suspect for questioning. The shootings have happened over the last couple of weeks.
Police took Damas Booker, 22, into custody, but his passenger jumped out of the car and ran into the woods. Police said that person was armed and became confrontational with officers. He was reportedly shot at least once by a Gulfport police officer.
"This stems from a recent pattern of violence occurring in our city and our detectives have to work very hard trying to get this violence and trying to process issues and, you know, unfortunately sometimes people make bad choices in life," Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania said.
The person who was shot has not been identified, but was taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on that person's condition.
