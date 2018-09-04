Gov. Bryant holds press conference on Tropical Storm Gordon

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Governor Phil Bryant paid a visit to South Mississippi on Tuesday to address Tropical Storm Gordon, which is set to make landfall tonight.
He spoke at a press conference in Hancock County to provide updates on Gordon's path and how the state is preparing for its impact.
"We expect some landfall somewhere around 8 pm this evening, that is different from the earlier reports we had between 10 and midnight. That is actually a good sign, the storm is moving," explained Bryant. "What we do not want it to do is loiter out on the warm water, pick up more moisture and then strike our Gulf Coast."
He noted that the eye of the storm is most likely to hit the Long Beach area, sending the bulk of concentrated rainfall to the east.
"You will get a great deal of moisture and rain on that east side, primarily around Jackson County stretching into Mobile," said the governor. "As it begins to turn in, you'll get a lot of that water and wind that will be coming in. it'll be pushing up the streams and tributaries in that areas. Any low lying areas in and around Pascagoula could be flooded."
State leaders say they're doing their best to ensure that the Gulf Coast has all the personnel and assets needed to move forward when the storm has passed.
On Monday night, Gov. Bryant issued an executive order activating the MS National Guard. "We have 12 vehicles, particularly for those that may be necessary for high water. They are in the lower three counties, just now, some 40 personnel at each of the EOC's across the three counties."
Getting ready for a potential hurricane requires all hands on deck, especially in a region all too familiar with the devastating effects one can have.
"I want to tell you that we have had tremendous support all across the state of Mississippi. We've heard from emergency responders and directors that are offering help as well," Bryant stated proudly. "The volunteer support that we always have is showing up as strong as ever. We're very honored to have a faith-based community."
Gov. Bryant stressed that the best way to stay safe is to follow the emergency guidelines put in place by lawmakers.
He declared, "If you don't have to travel after 8 o'clock tonight, don't do so. We're trying to keep traffic off Highway 90, off the road unless you absolutely have to be there because automobile accidents are what we're worried about now. And of course, boating. If you're on the water right now, get off."
"It's not time to be playing in the surf, it's not time to be wind boarding, it's time to take this as a serious storm and be prepared to react to it.
