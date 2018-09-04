Large illegal moonshine operation uncovered in Hancock County

"Especially a large operation, it takes basically a good location that's hidden. We've worked this particular case for several months and it's a very well hidden location," said Kurt Alexander, ABC Agent. "They need lots of sugar, corn, clean running water, stuff like that is usually what they use when manufacturing. We've heard in some places it would be around 50 dollars a gallon. We've heard down here it's around 20 dollars a gallon," he said.